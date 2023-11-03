2024 election: We must get rid of NPP and NDC – Alan charges volunteers

Politics of Friday, 3 November 2023

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has charged members of his political movement to help ensure his victory in 2024.



According to him, ending the continuous rule of both the NPP and NDC will bring significant change to Ghana’s governance system.



He said the political fortunes of the country have remained significantly low due to the economic instability spearheaded by the NPP and the NDC.



The former Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who is poised for victory in the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, stormed the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi to register volunteers who will lead his door-to-door campaign in the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party to enable him secure victory.



Speaking at the first volunteer registration and orientation in Kumasi, at the KNUST campus, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen charged members to help put an end to the over 30-year rule of both NPP and NDC.



He said across the country, Ghanaians are calling for the current political governance leadership change, but he was quick to add that the replacement isn’t the major opposition party the National Democratic Congress.



Communications team member for the movement, Hopeson Adorye, said the first step of registering volunteers has yielded positive results.



He disclosed over 4,000 members have been registered so far only in the Ashanti Region within a day.



Mr. Kyerematen is expected to begin his campaign across all 16 regions of Ghana in the coming days.