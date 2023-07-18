2024 election: People on the verge of death would want to vote for NDC before they die – Ho Central MP-aspirant

Politics of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate-elect for the Ho Central Constituency Edem Kofi Kpotosu has said the only way to mitigate the current suffering of Ghanaians under the current Akufo-Addo-led government is to opt for the NDC to lead the country in the 2024 elections.



According to the Ho Central MP-aspirant, government has placed on Ghanaians a burden of taxes thereby overburdening them to the point that people who would be on the verge of death would want to exercise their franchise during the 2024 elections by voting for the NDC before their demise.



Mr. Kpotosu noted the only way to salvage the situation is for Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2024 elections.



“The only way to mitigate this is that the NDC must be voted into power and I want to tell Ghanaians and make them aware that even those who are on the verge of dying would want to get up from the hospital and come and vote out the NPP government before they go back to the hospital bed and die, and then they would now have to be buried in peace. Otherwise, they will go and still realise that they have left the people behind in suffering,” the MP-aspirant told Class FM’s Volta Regional Correspondent Kingsley Attitsogbui, in an interview on Monday, 17 July 2023.



He noted that such people would want to salvage the country from the hands of a “corrupt, inept” government by seeking permission from their hospital beds and asking to be assisted to exercise their franchise before they return to die on their hospital beds.



Mr. Kpotosu added: “They want to leave behind freedom for their people, a government that would listen to their plight and also make them comfortable, these are some of the things that those people would want for the Ghanaian behind so that they will go in peace.”