2024 election: Minority parties may elect one Presidential candidate – Ayariga

Politics of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Leader of the All People’s Congress (ANC) Hassan Ayariga has revealed that some ten Minority political parties are in a discussion looking at the possibility of electing a common presidential candidate to lead them to the 2024 election.



According to him, he is hopeful that at the end of the day an agreement will be reached to make the vision a reality and historic.



“We the minority parties are looking at coming together to have one common presidential candidate. We are looking at all the minority parties going into a contest where 10 presidential candidates from all the parties will go and elect one candidate to lead the Minority parties to the 2024 election. We are working on that. If it doesn’t work, then we are all going the way we are supposed to go. But if we go and it works, then we elect one presidential candidate, when then leads all the 10 political parties,” Hassan Ayariga stated in an interview on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5Fm/Agoo TV Monday.



He disclosed that the various leaders of the minority parties are not at the moment considering including Alan Kyerematen in their scheme of things.



“I don’t see Alan in the picture now because he is just an individual who is running a movement and thinking of becoming an independent candidate. Independent candidates have no structures.”