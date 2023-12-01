2024 election: Akufo-Addo will enhance Bawumia’s chances with a reshuffle – Kwabena Agyepong

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will enhance the chances of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming election with a reshuffle.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray Thursday, Mr. Agyepong stated that he cannot sit aloof as a member of the party for things to go wrong.



“I gave a warning when it was GHC7 to a dollar. I said I wish the President would take some quick actions. Because with Economic Management, there is something that you can’t quantify. It is called business confidence and when it drains from the system the people will not believe in those managing the economy.



“So I said I thought the Minister at that time in 2022 July, the Finance Minister should have gone to the President and done the honorable thing to thank him for the opportunity,” Mr. Agyapong stated.



He continued: “Sometimes, people create the impression that I have an issue with him but I don’t. So that is what I said at the time. I think that the President can help Dr. Bawumia a lot. He can enhance his chances by making certain changes.”



Mr. Agyepong also advised that citizens must build a country that when things are going wrong within their own political party, they can voice it out.



“When you are unhappy with things you should have the courage to say it. Say it respectfully. In fact, that is what political parties are supposed to do. That is the reason why Presidents allow General Secretaries and Chairmen to be in the cabinet,” he added.