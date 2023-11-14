2024 budget: King Nebuchadnezzar, deputy King Ahab Timothy-Bawumia preparing to punish us more - Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his deputy, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are gearing up to impose further hardships on Ghanaians in the upcoming 2024 budget review.



Describing the president and his vice as King Nebuchadnezzar and King Ahab, Sam George highlighted the challenges facing various projects and policies initiated by the Akufo-Addo administration, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.



He asserted that the only individuals seemingly unaffected by the suffering are Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr. Bawumia, and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



In an interview with Ghanaweb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, the MP expressed scepticism about the finance minister's autonomy, claiming, "The finance minister is coming to read what the IMF has written for him. We have a finance minister who has no control over the budget."



Sam Nartey George further said the budget will prioritize protecting the interests of the government rather than easing the burden on the public.



He also warned against expectations about reduced government travel expenditure, suggesting that cuts would likely affect public benefits rather than the privileges of the president and his appointees.



He stated, "We are prepared to see how much punishment King Nebuchadnezzar [Nana Akufo-Addo] is going to be whipping on us, courtesy of King Ahab, his deputy [Mahamudu Timothy-Bawumia], who is superintending over the most difficult time in the history of our country."



He further highlighted the widespread suffering across different sectors, claiming, "Everything this government has promised is suffering. The only people not suffering in Ghana are Akufo-Addo, his vice, Dr. Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta."



