2024 Victory starts now, don’t waste time - Ameyaw Akumfi tasks NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prof. Christoper Ameyaw Akumfi, one of the leading contenders for the National Chairmanship slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asked the Constituency Executives of the party in Bono East to begin their campaign for the 2024 election now.



According to him, there is the need to create top-of-the-mind awareness of the party to the people because that will win them the power in the 2024 election, which will be keenly contested.



Prof Ameyaw Akumfi was speaking at the Techiman South Constituency Delegates Conference when he made this known.



To him, the figures from the 2020 election were not encouraging and therefore underscored the need for the party to do more for their votes to appreciate in 2024.



“I plead with polling station executives to start communicating with the people and having good interaction with them so that when its time for the campaign, the work doesn’t overwhelm them.”



“2024 is just at the corner. I always say that if I were you people, i.e. Constituency executives, the various Constituencies and polling stations where we learnt lessons, we should all stay there. When we stay there what we learnt will be beneficial to us.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looking forward to extending its hold on to power by winning the 2024 election with break the eight agenda. The party, as a result, is working tirelessly to ensure that it provides and fulfils the majority of its election promises made to the people of Ghana.