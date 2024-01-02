2024 Prophecies: Watch Owusu Bempah’s horrifying prophecy on the Israel-Hamas war

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has called on Ghanaians to start praying seriously for the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas to end.



According to him, the war is now far away from Ghanaians but very soon it is likely to turn into a global war that would have catastrophic effects on every country, including Ghana.



Rev Owusu Bempeh, who sounded this warning as he was delivering his prophecies for 2024 during the 31st December service at his church, said that it had been revealed to him that the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip would turn into a war between Christians and Muslims.



He added that the war would become so intense that Ghanaians would not even be able to come out of their rooms to buy food or go to work.



“My final prophesy … if we are not careful great cities will be joining the Israel-Hamas war. We have to be very careful otherwise it would turn into a war between Muslims and Christians. Let us start praying for peace seriously, we should not sit unconcerned because we think it is far away from us.



“What I saw on the Israel-Hamas war is very horrific, it would be catastrophic. I have never imagined that a tinny fraction of what I saw could ever happen… What this war would bring to the world in 2024 would make Ghanaians stay in their rooms even though the war is far away,” he said in Twi.



He added, “I’m telling you the truth, I become freighted with what I saw. The clouds were very dark, a bad wind was blowing from the mouth of a beast and if this wind hits the world there would be a mass catastrophe… you have a car home but you would not be able to move, it would even become difficult for people to even go to the market to get food”.



The pastor pleaded with the media to let every Ghanaian hear of this prophecy so that they would start praying fervently for the Gaza war to end.



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 9,770 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children, as of November 5, 2023.



