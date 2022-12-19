2024 Elections: We’ll sacrifice our lives for victory - Asiedu Nketiah warns

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022
The new leaders of the National Democratic Congress say they are ready to sacrifice their lives to win the 2024 general elections.
The party’s new national chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in his inaugural address after the NDC’s national delegates’ congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, said: “We are prepared to sacrifice everything; and I mean everything, including our lives, to achieve victory,” Mr Asiedu Nketia.
“Wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty”, he noted.
“Looking at the array of executives elected today, I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant. We cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”
“We are not taking the confidence for granted. Ghana is in a crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads”.
“What we need is unity. We pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days, our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board, even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”
The National Democratic Congress has elected a new crop of national leaders ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The party held its 10th National Delegates’ Congress on Saturday, 17 December 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.
After hours of campaigning and voting, the following emerged victorious:
National Chairman
Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Vice Chairmen
Awudu Sofo Azourka – 1st Vice Chair
Dr Sherry Ayittey – 2nd Vice Chair
Yakubu Abanga Alhassan – 3rd Vice Chair
General Secretary
Fifi Fiavi Kwetey
Deputy General Secretary
Barbara Serwaa Asamoah
Gbande Foyo Mustapha
National Organiser
Joseph Yammin
Deputy National Organisers
Kobby Barlon
Elikem Kotoko
National Communications Officer
Sammy Gyamfi – Unopposed
Deputy National Communications Officers
Malik Basintale
Godwin Ako Gunn
National Zongo Caucus Coordinator
Mamah Cole Younger
NEC Members
Wonder Victor Kutor
Araba Tagoe
Cecilia Asaga
Victoria Kuma-Mintah
Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey
Elected on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region
National Women’s Organiser
Hannah Louisa Bissiw
National Youth Organiser
George Opare Addo