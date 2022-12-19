You are here: HomeNews2022 12 19Article 1682652

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

2024 Elections: We’ll sacrifice our lives for victory - Asiedu Nketiah warns

National chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah National chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The new leaders of the National Democratic Congress say they are ready to sacrifice their lives to win the 2024 general elections.

The party’s new national chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in his inaugural address after the NDC’s national delegates’ congress at the Accra Sports Stadium, said: “We are prepared to sacrifice everything; and I mean everything, including our lives, to achieve victory,” Mr Asiedu Nketia.

“Wherever impunity becomes law, resistance becomes a duty”, he noted.

“Looking at the array of executives elected today, I have no doubt the party wants us to carry the battle to the elephant. We cannot let the country, and we cannot let the party down.”

“We are not taking the confidence for granted. Ghana is in a crisis and the NDC is also at a crossroads”.

“What we need is unity. We pledge on behalf of myself and the new executives that in the coming days, our first assignment is to work to unite the party and bring everybody on board, even as we march forward to defeat the elephant and set the nation on the path of progress.”

Read below the full list of winners at the party’s internal polls

The National Democratic Congress has elected a new crop of national leaders ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The party held its 10th National Delegates’ Congress on Saturday, 17 December 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.

After hours of campaigning and voting, the following emerged victorious:

National Chairman

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Vice Chairmen

Awudu Sofo Azourka – 1st Vice Chair

Dr Sherry Ayittey – 2nd Vice Chair

Yakubu Abanga Alhassan – 3rd Vice Chair

General Secretary

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Deputy General Secretary

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha

National Organiser

Joseph Yammin

Deputy National Organisers

Kobby Barlon

Elikem Kotoko

National Communications Officer

Sammy Gyamfi – Unopposed

Deputy National Communications Officers

Malik Basintale

Godwin Ako Gunn

National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Mamah Cole Younger

NEC Members

Wonder Victor Kutor

Araba Tagoe

Cecilia Asaga

Victoria Kuma-Mintah

Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

Elected on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region

National Women’s Organiser

Hannah Louisa Bissiw

National Youth Organiser

George Opare Addo

