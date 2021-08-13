2024 Elections: The grounds don’t look good for NPP – Afia Pokuaa

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady) a broadcast journalist with Despite Media has warned the New Patriotic Party to figure out ways of turning the management of the country around else it will taste defeat in the 2024 elections.



She said, the ‘grounds are not good’ for the NPP and that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could hand over to an NDC government instead of someone from his own party.



Afia Pokuaa challenged Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah not to sit on his high horse but instead descend into the trenches where the disaffection for the party is near crescendo.



She cautioned the party that ignoring her counsel will be at their own detriment as she is speaking based on proper gauging of sentiments among Ghanaians.



“If you are Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and people working at the Jubilee house this is the time to work on the grounds and not sitting in V8s and fighting each other for posts. Leave the V8 and come onto the grounds because things are not right. If you are not aware, then I’m informing you that the grounds are weak and bad,” mynewsgh report quoted.



Vim Lady observed that like the Mahama government of 2016, the current administration is fraught with scandals that are symptomatic of a failed government.



She indicated that, she foresaw the scandals and warned that steps needed to be taken to avert the same but nothing was done.



“I sat on this same platform to advise that the NPP needs to learn from what happened to the NDC in 2016 but they seem to be doing the same thing. I said that every second term of every President has several scandals but NPP footsoldiers insulted me. We are not done with one year of your second term but look at the scandals under NPP,” she said.



