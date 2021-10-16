2024 Elections: Some politicians have consulted UK-based prophet – Rev. Owusu Bempah

General News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has claimed that some members of a particular political party have already commenced spiritual machinations towards the 2024 General Elections.



Reverend Owusu Bempah said members of the unnamed party traveled to the United Kingdom to seek directions from a powerful man of God on what must be done to enable them win the polls.



He said the UK-based prophet in turn referred them to him as the prophet with the spiritual legitimacy to reveal the winner of elections in Ghana.



“One Great Prophet of God in Britain was approached by some politicians to find ways of winning the 2024 elections. The prophet told them God has lifted a certain prophet and that the said prophet is higher than him. He told them to go look for Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah," he said.



He subsequently cautioned politicians that it will be impossible to win an election and govern the country without sharing ties with him.



Reverend Owusu Bempah said that he has been handpicked by God to prophesy the presidency of the country and that anyone who wants to win an election must share some relationship with him.



“When the name of Reverend Owusu Bempah is mentioned, people ask a lot of questions about him. Recently there was a revival in South Africa and during prayers someone began to prophesy that God has anointed a great prophet for Africa and that the said prophet is from Ghana. God is going to use the prophet to lift Africa and embark on a new move in Africa. He heard the name, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah.



“It means God has lifted a certain name in this country. Sometimes when I say certain things, people feel I’m bragging. I swear by God, nobody can lead this country without connecting himself to me. You may choose to believe it or not. I know the person God has made me and I speak in humility," he added.



