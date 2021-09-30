2024 Elections: Show your love for Mahama by protecting the ballot – Haruna Iddrisu to NDC

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haruna Iddrisu, the leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament, has said that the National Democratic Congress will leave no stone unturned in protecting the ballot papers for the 2024 elections.



He said that a vigilant NDC will ensure transparency at the polls and not allow any form of illegality.



Speaking on Citi News, Haruna Iddrisu endorsed John Dramani Mahama the leader of the party in the 2024 elections.



Despite calling for a democratic process in the selection of the flagbearer for the party, Haruna Iddrisu contends that John Mahama represents the party’s surest candidate of wrestling power from the New Patriotic Party.



He charged all followers of the NDC to make it a point to protect the ballot boxes and win the elections for John Mahama.



“The NDC will call for greater transparency, especially at the collation of the results. Zero-tolerance for 2024 will be our declaration, and we will police the ballot. I always say that for persons who love President Mahama and want his return just as I want, go to your polling station and make sure he wins. Nothing more. If he wins at the 33,000 polling stations, he will be the next President of the Republic”, Haruna Iddrisu said.





“It is not about running to take photographs with him thinking that is how you are contributing to the success of the NDC, I don’t think going to take pictures with him means he has won. I think we should go back to our roots as NDC with operation win your ballot box”, he added.



His statement appears to be a backing of John Mahama’s earlier pronouncement that the 2024 elections will be a ‘do or die’ affair for the NDC.



The former President said the NDC won the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, but was robbed of victory.



“The 2020 elections were rigged for the NPP. We have however accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court for the sake of peace. However, come 2024, the NDC will be extra vigilant at the polling stations because that is where the elections are won. So at the polling station [in the next election], it will be ‘do or die’. I am not saying all ‘die be die’. I’m saying it will be ‘do or die’ because the right thing must be done,” John Mahama has