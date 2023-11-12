2024 Elections: NPP will be in for a shocker if they play Northern card – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

The President of policy think-tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has asked the New Patriotic Party to devise means of solving the country’s economic challenges instead of playing the northern card.



He said the need to ride on the fact that the elected flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia is a northerner may not auger well for the party’s prospects in the 2024 elections.



According to him, since there are two Northerners in the race, the choice will lie with the people to discern and decide on who will prioritize their needs and development.



“If the NPP relies on that and thinks that will become an electoral advantage, and forget about the larger issues of the economy or governance, they will be in for a shocker. I think it is important that we don’t necessarily dwell on sectarian politics.



“I admit that these things play a role, even in global politics…but I think it is important that we move away from this kind of thing because already it is driving a certain trend that I’m not in favour of,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Earlier, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip Alhaji Habib Iddrisu said the support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is not because he is a Northerner.



He sid the Vice President is not the first Northerner to have put himself up to be voted for in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) dismissing the tribal card completely.



“When you see all of us rallying behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, it is not because he’s a Northerner because he is not the first, not the second, not the third Northerner to have ever wanted to be the flagbearer of the party,” he said.



