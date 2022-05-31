2024 Elections: Bryan Acheampong predicts a must win for NPP

General News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The 2024 general election is a must-win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi constituency, Hon. Bryan Acheampong has said.



According to him, the NPP has a track record and that breaking the 8, wouldn't be a hard task at all.



"I am not perturbed, I am not afraid, I believe that we can do it, we have the records of the President, and I am not too worried about breaking the eight, I know that 2024 is another election and we have the record to stand on and we are going to win that election," he said.



He explained that the NPP since assuming office in January 2017, has introduced good policies that have been beneficial to all and sundry.



He was optimistic Ghanaians will not make any mistake by voting against the NPP, despite the challenges and economic hardships.



The former Minister of State In-charge of the National Security made these assertions while speaking to journalists in Koforidua after the just ended NPP Regional Executives Conference.



He indicated, "Every election is difficult not just breaking this eight. It's another election and we have the records of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo's infrastructural projects going on across the country and we are going to ride on that very hard and win, where there are gaps we will explain to the population why those gaps exist".



The Abetifi MP admitted that although the country is currently going through an economic crisis which has resulted in many Ghanaians losing trust in the government, the NPP's agenda of breaking the 8, cannot be downplayed.



"People are broken-hearted in this country and the only reason why they are broken-hearted is that they trusted us but the current hardship we are facing now is beyond Ghana, it is something that is bracing through across the world and we have our first share and I am telling you that we are going to come around that curve and we are going to win the 2024 elections hands down," he boastfully stated.



He further indicated, "Me and my colleague Members of Parliament, senior members of this party, we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the good works of the government are properly propagated. There are setbacks in life, there are setbacks in government and these are a turbulent time for the world and we are getting our first share of it."



He added, "I think we will come around to those things and when we campaign hard on the records of President Nana Akuffo Addo we will surely break the eight with that record."



He finally congratulated the newly elected Eastern Regional NPP executives and urged them to bring the party down to the level of the grassroots so that it can charge up and mobilize its members to break the eight.