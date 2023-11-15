2024 Budget: Our focus is on how to stabilise and propel the economy - Deputy finance minister

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

A Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei Asare, has shared insight into the government's priorities for 2024.



According to her, the central focus of the 2024 budget would be on achieving economic stability and subsequent growth.



Speaking to GhanaWeb ahead of the 2024 budget presentation by the sector minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, she indicated that the government is committed to collaboratively working with the private sector to realise these objectives.



“We have mentioned consistently that we will do everything possible to bring the economy back on track and clearly the numbers tell that story.



“So, what our focus is going to be on is stability and then propel the economy to grow . The focus of the budget is going to be on how to stabilise the economy and then propel it to grow. Most of it we believe will be done by the private sector,” she stated.



Stressing on the role of the private sector in fostering economic growth, the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, noted that the government remains committed to providing an enabling environment and collaborating with the private sector to achieve the desired stability and growth.



“Because if you want the economy to grow and see all the prospects we all yearn and look for, the government will provide the enabling environment and everything it takes and then work together with the private sector to make sure that we see that stability and growth that we have been talking about. That is what will create wealth, that is what will bring the jobs that we are looking for. That is the focus of the 2024 budget, where we have gotten to, we need to stabilise.



"The economy is growing but we cant do it alone, we need the private sector to help create wealth, and jobs well,” she added.



The finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is scheduled to present the Budget Statement and Government Policy for 2024, in fulfilment of a constitutional mandate.



