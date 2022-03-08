2024: Both Alan and Bawumia can’t match NDC – Asiedu Nketia jabs

Politics of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Jonhson Asiedu Nketia has said the 2024 presidential election is going to be an easy win for his party no matter who leads their rivals the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr Asiedu Nketia claims the ruling NPP led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has collapsed therefore there is nothing to fear going into the 2024 polls



Information in the media so far indicates that, the NPP in the 2024 general elections is going to be led by either Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Minister for Trade and Industry Mr. John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



However, when asked on Kumasi’s Nhyira FM if his party is capable of capturing political power in the upcoming elections, with Vice Presidents Mahamadu Bawumia or Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr. Asiedu Nketia replied saying “Any of them from the looks of things cannot match the NDC.



“NPP as a political party has collapsed hence, it doesn’t matter who becomes the flag bearer. They have collapsed the party,” he added.



“When you give a pilot who flies a supersonic jet to drive a taxi, can he drive in the air? John Asiedu Nketia metaphorically asked as he likened Bawumia and Alan to pilots trying to fly taxis.