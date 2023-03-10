2023 Supernatural Manifestation Conference will be an outpouring of deliverance - Prophet De-Graft Amoateng

Religion of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 edition of the Supernatural Manifestation Conference (SMC) comes off from Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 19 with powerful ministration from seasoned men of God and gospel singers.



The 5th anniversary of SMC organized by the Deliverance and Prophetic Prayer Minster in collaboration with Grace Presbyterian Church, Westland is under the theme "Where are the sons? Romans 8:19."



Prophet De-Graft Amoateng has urged all Christians to gather for an outpouring of healing and deliverance as their experience God's power.



"Believers should expect the mighty move of God, an outpouring of the Holy Spirit for revival, healing, deliverance and strange miracles. SMC 2023 is a season of supernatural encounters for total transformation. Believers will appreciate the supernatural power of God and will come to understand that the supernatural power of God is real," he said



There will be ministrations from Rev. Hebert Anim Oppong, Rev Dr Ampiah Kwofi, Apostel Oko Hackman, Evangelist Michaelina Anaman, Prophet Maxwell Oppong Adjei and Prophet Samuel Addison.



Ghanaian gospel singers, Jack Alolome, Nana Yaw Asare, Obaapa Christy, SamGenius, Oheneba Clement, Max Praiz, Minister Barbara, Minister Eric, and Minister Bright will deliver performances at this year's conference.



"I specially invite anybody trusting God for divine visitation and transformation in their lives to this power pack program. This is a great opportunity for God to manifest himself mighty in the lives of his people.

I beseech everybody to invite all friends and family members to this program and their lives will never be the same," the host pastor added.





