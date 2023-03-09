2023 SoNA: If you inherited dumsor, tell us when you ended it – John Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Abdullai Jinapor, has asked the Akufo-Addo-led administration to tell Ghanaians when they ended Dumsor, as they have always claimed.



According to him, claims by the Akufo-Addo government that they ended Dumsor are just a figment of imagination to people who do not understand the energy sector.



Speaking the during the 2023 SoNA debate in parliament, he said;



“…Let me put it on record that by the time we (NDC) were leaving office, we had comprehensibly wholistically solved the problem of Dumsor before they inherited as government, that is a fact and the records speaks for themselves. If you inherited Dumsor when did you end Dumsor? Tell us, if you inherited Dumsor, tell us when you ended it, which month which year.



“This issue of inheriting Dumsor can only be a figment of the imagination of people who do not understand the energy sector,” he said.



Parliament has commenced the debate after president Akufo-Addo appeared before parliament to give the State of the Nation Address in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition where the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country unveils the government’s agenda for the coming year and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.



Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana obliges Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.



YNA/BOG



