2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women’s Edition launched

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2021, Ghana’s leading online news platform, GhanaWeb brought Ghanaians the maiden edition of its Excellence Awards that saw the honouring of many impact makers in the country.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is back again this year with the Women’s Edition.



This edition seeks to award and honour women who made great strides in their various fields in the country.



The event which was launched on Monday, August 28, 2023 will award women in STEM, Innovation, Media and Communications, Fashion, and Leadership, among other categories.



In all, this year’s event will have 17 voting categories and 2 special awards.



Visit https://www.ghanawebexcellenceawards.com to start your nominations.



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards scheme was launched in 2021 to award individuals who were excelling in their various industries in Ghana. The 2022 edition also focused on the youth impact-makers in the country.



Watch the video of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Women’s Edition below:







BAJ/DAG