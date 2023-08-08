2023 BECE: I'm confident of 100% pass rate in Ningo-Prampram constituency – Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has expressed high optimism about the performance of his constituents in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Sam George indicated that a lot of work has been done at the Kindergarten and basic level, hence, he is optimistic of a 100% pass rate in the 2023 BECE in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.



He disclosed that his major focus has been on how to get the majority of his constituents into tertiary education.



Speaking in an interview on the AM Show, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Sam George extended his good wishes to all the candidates writing the 2023 BECE in his constituency.



“On the BECE, we wish them well, and I'm confident that we would get at least a 100% pass record this year as well. They must bear in mind that this is just one chapter to move our kids beyond even the senior high schools into tertiary education. Tertiary education is actually my heartbeat in Ningo-Prampram.



"We're doing a lot at a kindergarten and basic level, but I realize that it's important that a lot more people get into tertiary education, and that's been a major focus," he said.



When quizzed on the performance of his constituents in the previous Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), he said he would have to consult the education directorate to give authentic details but indicated they’ve recorded good pass rates in the previous years.



“I can't readily give you that off the top of my head. I'll have to confirm that with the Education Directorate but I'm confident that we've had quite a very good pass rate,” he said.







