2022SoNA: Creative Arts Senior High School 70% complete – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwadaso, is 70% complete.



The school when completed is expected to serve as a beacon for many young and talented people, seeking a fulfilling career in the creative arts, fashion, and film industry.



The essence of the school according to the President is to unleash the creativity, enterprise and innovation of the Ghanaian youth, by giving them education and skills training in the Creative Arts.



Delivering the State of the Nations Address in Parliament on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, Nana Akufo-Addo recalled the end of year 2019, just before the onset of COVID, when the world came to Ghana in that “December to Remember”, and Ghana was the happy place to be at the end of the Year of Return.



He said Ghana will continue to lead the push for African renaissance through the decade-long “Beyond the Return Project.” The “December in GH” component of this project, he noted, has positioned Ghana as the destination to visit every December.



The President indicated last year, the country recorded some 623,523 visitors, up from the 355,108 visitors, the year before, signifying a marked rebound of the tourism sector.



“We should recapture those glorious moments and build on them as we work hard to reclaim what we lost to the COVID years,” he added.



To this end, he said his government is, therefore, undertaking a comprehensive renovation and modernisation of tourist attractions across the country, such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, “which will enable us to position Ghana as the preferred tourism destination in West Africa.”



