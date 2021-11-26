2022 budget will lead Ghana on the path of job creation – Justin Koduah Frimpong

Politics of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Justin Koduah Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has called on Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to support the 2022 budget.



He described the budget as one that is “laying the building blocks of hope” for economic recovery.



Justin Koduah Frimpong said the “Agenkwa” budget is surely going to build an entrepreneurial nation.



“This budget statement and economic policy seek to give solutions in dealing with the Ghanaian peculiar situation which has arisen out of the Covid-19 pandemic and, if the budget is supported, will offer recovery and unleash jobs for the youth and prosperity for the good people of our country,” he said.



“This bold intervention by the President, will among others, help resolve the unemployment situation and provide decent jobs for the teeming youth”, Justin Koduah Frimpong exclusively said in an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He further described the budget as a game-changer budget full of hope and forward march.



Justin Koduah Frimpong said the sustainability of every economy largely depends on entrepreneurship.



“It is the responsibility of the government to put measures and systems in place that promote the culture of entrepreneurship, and that is exactly what President Akufo-Addo’s government sought to achieve.



“The 2022 Budget would give hope to those who want to work with the formal economy as well as those who desire to be independently creating viable business for themselves.