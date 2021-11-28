2022 budget vote: NDC MPs made amends for vetting fiasco - Prof. Gyampo

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Prof. Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana's Political Science Department has stated that the resolute and united posturing of Minority MPs on the 2022 budget vote was a corrective measure.



He said in a November 26, 2021, Facebook post that the National Democratic Congress MPs were making amends for a case of disunity early in the life of this Parliament when they came under fire from the party faithful.



Contrary to their widely stated vow to disapprove of some ministerial appointees of President Akufo-Addo citing under-par performances during vetting, it turned out that all the said ministers were approved with overwhelming majority votes.



Gyampo's post had seven points one of which read as follows: "Given the shoddy work the minority did in the vetting and approval of ministers and the backlash from their party and constituents, there was no way they weren’t going to pacify their party and members by standing their grounds on this particular issue."



Another point read: "Let this be a lesson to the majority group and in particular, the Executive arm of government in deepening consultations ahead of time before any major policy issue or proposal goes to parliament for deliberations."



Budget rejected, Majority reject ‘rejection’



A one-sided House (the Minority Caucus en bloc) on Friday, November 26, voted to reject the 2022 Budget presented before the house by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.



The Majority Group had earlier walked out of the House after a disagreement with the Speaker on his order to have all non-MPs to leave the floor of the house for a crucial voice vote.



The vote in question was to determine whether a request by the Finance Minister for Parliament to give him time to consult with leadership of the house on aspects of the budget before the approval vote is held.



Bagbin later allowed the 137 Minority MPs to vote on the Minister’s prayer, which was rejected before they also voted en bloc to reject the 2022 budget as presented by Ofori-Atta.



The Majority in a later press conference accused the Speaker of engaging in unconstitutionality vowing to right the wrong that the Speaker and the Minority committed when the House reconvenes coming Tuesday.



