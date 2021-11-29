2022 budget tops Twitter trends

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament rejects 2022 budget



Majority stages walkout



Ghanaians react to 2022 budget rejection



#2022 budget is topping trends on microblogging and social networking service, Twitter.



This comes after Parliament rejected the 2022 budget in the absence of the Majority in parliament.



On Friday, November 26, 2021, all 137 Minority Members of Parliament voted against the motion when the question was put forward by Speaker Alban Bagbin.



The Majority had earlier walked out of the house after a disagreement with the Speaker on the presence of the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The House first voted to dismiss a motion by the Finance Minister seeking to engage the leadership of both party before voting on the Budget.



Sitting was subsequently adjourned till Tuesday at 10 am in the forenoon.



This development has got Ghanaians talking, on Twitter and there have been different reactions.



Some users are applauding the minority members over their decision whilst others have also called out the Majority and Speaker for acting in bad faith.



Here are some of the reactions;

Dem reject the 2022 budget Weh mr President den ein vice Vex. Tomorrow by this time de3 na dem cancel the free SHS ???????????????????????? — kvng baff ???????? (@kvng_baff) November 26, 2021

I hope these politicians are not trying to play a fast one on us. Majority walking out on rejection of the 2022 budget but it's good news for the citizens of Ghana. We pray for Grace. — ThePowderGuy ||BROWNDING|| (@thepowderguy1) November 26, 2021

Now that parliament has rejected the 2022 budget, can they please, stressing on the please, reject the president himself????? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) November 26, 2021

Akuffo Addo and Bawumia wanted to use this E-levy money wey dey the 2022 Budget to order mega box of Kirkland ????‍????????‍???? . But the MPs are saying LaiLai???????? — CORROSIVE  RULE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) November 26, 2021

If The NPP MPs Want Ghanaians To Accept The 2022 Budget, They Should Agree To Take Off 2% From Their Salaries. After All They Are Not POOR. Leadership By Example — HumanBeing (@Kilakat90) November 27, 2021