General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 budget tops Twitter trends

Parliament rejects 2022 budget

Majority stages walkout

Ghanaians react to 2022 budget rejection

#2022 budget is topping trends on microblogging and social networking service, Twitter.

This comes after Parliament rejected the 2022 budget in the absence of the Majority in parliament.

On Friday, November 26, 2021, all 137 Minority Members of Parliament voted against the motion when the question was put forward by Speaker Alban Bagbin.

The Majority had earlier walked out of the house after a disagreement with the Speaker on the presence of the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The House first voted to dismiss a motion by the Finance Minister seeking to engage the leadership of both party before voting on the Budget.

Sitting was subsequently adjourned till Tuesday at 10 am in the forenoon.

This development has got Ghanaians talking, on Twitter and there have been different reactions.

Some users are applauding the minority members over their decision whilst others have also called out the Majority and Speaker for acting in bad faith.

