2022 budget rejection: Asiedu Nketia was too powerful for majority side - Rashid Pelpuo

Parliament rejected the 2022 budget on Friday November 26, 2021



Rashid Pelpuo criticizes Majority MPs decision to walk out



The Majority MPs are contesting the constitutionality of the rejection



Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central Constituency, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has stated that the presence of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, proved too hot to handle for the Majority side.



He claims the presence of the NFV scribe in the chambers of parliament intimidated Majority MPs to the extent that they “ran out” of the House on Friday, November 26, 2021.



Commenting in a tweet, the lawmaker criticized the Majority MPs decision to stage a walkout in protest of the presence of the NDC's chief scribe in the chamber when the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, directed for all non-MPs to leave the chambers for a vote on "division" process to begin.







He indicated that the Majority shot themselves in the foot by failing to defend the budget presented on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



Gen Mosquito sat quietly but was too powerful for the majority side. They ran out of parliament away from him, and ruined their effort at getting the financial statement of Govt properly defended. They lost the vote for the budget! 2nd in Ghana’s history pic.twitter.com/w3rq3Nszhq — Rashid Pelpuo (@rashpelp) November 26, 2021

The NPP must not blame anyone but their inefficient leadership! By 10am the NDC leadership had gotten all 137MPs ready for the day’s final debate on the budget. The NPP was desperately airlifting their MPs who had travelled! They were not ready to fight for that budget! pic.twitter.com/5G2NiHkliZ — Rashid Pelpuo (@rashpelp) November 27, 2021