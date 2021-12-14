2022 budget one of the best ever - Osafo-Maafo

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament controversially approves 2022 budget



2022 budget codenamed Agyenkwa Budget



Ghana TVET Service launched in Accra



The 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy is one of the best Ghana has ever produced, the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has stated.



According to the former Senior Minister of Ghana, the fact that this budget makes provisions for youth employment through entrepreneurship, skills development, as well as the introduction of the Electronic Levy (E-levy) to fund entrepreneurship ventures, are enough to support his claim.



"Indeed, this current budget is one of the best this country has ever produced. Because, there are two things in it which are fundamental and these are some entrepreneurship training that we are putting as part of a responsibility of government to ensure that the youth is resourced financially to be entrepreneurial, that people cannot use access to funds as a handicap. That people can develop skills and become entrepreneurs.



"The introduction of the E-levy is extremely critical. These two things in this budget, people must hail it, it is fundamentally a good document," he said.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo made this known at the launch of the Ghana TVET Service today in Accra.



It will be recalled that on November 30, this year, when Parliament sat, there was the need for the House to form a quorum to be able to take any major decisions on the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, which had been rejected days before.



Under very controversial circumstances, and with Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, presiding over the proceedings of the day, the Friday, November 26, 2021, rejection decision was overturned.