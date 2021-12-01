2022 budget approval: 'A dark day for Ghana’s constitutional & parliamentary practice' – Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 budget has been approved



This was done by the Majority Caucus



The Minority Caucus walked out of the House



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader has said, the approval of the 2022 budget on Tuesday, November 30, after it was rejected on Friday, November 26, has been a dark day for Ghana’s constitutional and parliamentary practice.



According to him, the governing NPP wants to approbate and reprobate at the same time.



At a press conference after the approval of the 2022 Budget statement, the Tamale South MP told the media in Parliament that, today [Tuesday, November 30] is “a dark day because those seeking to govern are seeking to approbate and reprobate at the same time.”



The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who presided over the sitting because Speaker Alban Bagbin was absent said the decision rejecting the Budget, taken by the House on Friday 26 November, is not valid.



He explained that it did not satisfy the Standing Orders which stipulate that one-half of all members must be present in the chamber for such a decision to be taken.



The Bakwai MP, known popularly as ‘Joe Wise’ further said, his presence in the chamber brought the total number of Members present to 138, enough to take a decision on the budget because he is also a sitting MP.



The Minority boycotted the day’s sitting. The First Deputy Speaker explained that not all 138 members present were mandated to support a motion but a majority of those present could ensure its passage.



The Majority side had earlier accused the Speaker of the House, Alban Bagbin, of acting in breach of the 1992 Constitution after he claimed the Budget had been rejected because 137 MPs had decided. The Majority described the action as falling short of the constitutional requirement that 138 MPs be present in the House before a decision can be made.



Tuesday’s sitting was delayed by hours of conferring in private between the Majority and Minority leadership, with the view to explore how to cure the unconstitutionality committed by Speaker Bagbin and the 137 MPs.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a motion and a vote by the House prayed the Speaker ruled that the decision was in error and in violation of Article 104 (1), and caused it to be expunged from the record.



Parliament proceeded to consider the motion on the Budget properly and approved it.







