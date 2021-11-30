2022 budget: Minority missing from Parliament as house reconvenes

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Following the rejection of the 2022 budget and economic policy last Friday, it was expected that the two sides; the majority and the minority will come together and work towards achieving a consensus when the house reconvened today, November 30, 2021.



However, as at the commencement of sitting at about 4:00 pm, the minority side of the house are yet to walk into the chamber.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb's correspondent in the house has confirmed sighting a number of the minority MPs around the house of Parliament.



It is not yet known whether the minority intends to participate in the business of the day or otherwise but at the time of publishing this report, minority members were absent in the chamber.



As it stands though, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu is the one sitting in for Speaker Alban Bagbin who is currently out of the country.



The majority side led by the second Deputy speaker has since commenced conducting business for the day.







One-sided minority rejects 2022 budget



A one-sided minority house of parliament on Friday, November 27, 2021, voted to reject the 2022 budget presented by the minister of finance after the majority side staged a walkout before voting on the budget was conducted.



The Minority on Friday, voted to reject the approval of the 2022 budget after the majority side had earlier staged a walk out.



According to the minority, the budget presented to parliament by the finance minister on September 17, 2021, had in it components such as tax policies that are insensitive to the economic conditions of Ghanaians.



The finance minister on Friday moved for parliament to vote on the budget. Prior to that, however, he moved that the speaker should allow him engage leaders of both sides on some issues.



During voting on whether the minister should be allowed to engage the leaders, the speaker ruled on the motion as ‘rejected’ based on a voice vote.



The majority however raised objection to the speaker’s ruling following which they staged a walkout.



After objecting to the ruling against the finance minister’s motion to engage leaders of both sides, the majority MPs raised an objection calling for a revote. The speaker then asked the finance minister to exit the floor but the majority who were infuriated by the directive insisted that the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who was also seated at the public gallery be made to exit the chamber as well.



The refusal of the speaker to order Mr Asiedu Nketia out of the chamber also caused the Majority to boycott proceedings leaving only the minority to vote on the budget.



