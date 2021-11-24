2022 budget: Ghanaians should embrace E-levy - Atta Akyea

General News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The E-levy will benefit Ghanaians according to Samuel Atta Akyea



The Minority in parliament have vowed to oppose its imposition



Parliament is sitting to debate on the 2022 budget statement



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has charged Ghanaians to welcome and embrace the government’s intention to introduce the electronic transaction levy otherwise known as e-levy.



Making his submission on the floor of parliament on day 2 of the 2022 budget debate, Samuel Atta Akyea stated that the levy will eventually inure to the benefit of Ghanaians based on what the revenue accrued from it will be used for.



“Under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo, we are rising from the ashes of the Covid – 19. Life is being infused into the economy hence the “Agyenkwa” budget. The e-levy should be embraced by all Ghanaians especially as this is a veritable avenue for revenue and by extension infrastructure development. We should not be blind people. The is light at the end of the tunnel and Ghana would be better off with this budget,” he said



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, at the presentation of the 2022 budget said the government was introducing the levy to be “used to support entrepreneurship, youth employment, cyber security, digital and road infrastructure among others”.



According to the budget, electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75%, which shall be borne by the sender except for inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



The e-levy, since its announcement has received strong opposition from the Minority in parliament who have vowed to reject the imposition of the tax on Ghanaians.