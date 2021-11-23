2022 budget: Ghana will be in chaos if 2022 budget is not approved - Kwaku Kwarteng

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta has presented the 2022 budget to parliament



Minority vows to oppose 2022 budget



Parliament commences debate on 2022 Budget



Chairman of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Kwaku Kwarteng, has urged the minority to ensure the approval of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government for the year, ending 31st December 2022.



According to him, the country will be in chaos if this budget is not approved before January 2022 as there will be nothing for government to work with.



He explains that this will mean, “government would have to go back and begin a fresh process of drafting a new budget bring it back to this house.”



He adds that government is already against time and so those who have suggested that they would reject this budget clearly are suggesting what is out of place.



Opening the budget debate before parliament the lawmaker said, “… I urge this house to approve the 2022 budget and give this house the opportunity to consider the element within the budget. If we didn’t do that by the first of January 2022 there is no approved appropriation, public sector workers won’t be paid. Government cannot honour its international obligations and it will plunge this country into chaos.



He adds that the 2022 budget will also address chronic problems that has affected Ghana’s economy for a long time.



On the 17th of November 2021, the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta presented to parliament, the statement on the 2022 national budget.



Among the policies expected to be implemented is the Electronic levy (E-levy), which involves the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions such as mobile money (momo) transactions in the country.



Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.



