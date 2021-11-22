2022 budget: Gabby Otchere-Darko fumes over criticisms against new taxes

Politics of Monday, 22 November 2021

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget statement on Wednesday 17, 2021



One key highlight was the announcement of the e-levy



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has criticized opposition to the new taxes announced



A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has hit hard at persons who are criticizing the government for some new taxes announced in the yet-to-be approved 2022 budget statement.



According to the private legal practitioner, it is mind boggling for persons demanding for the country to be fixed not to also contribute to raising revenue for the country’s development.



“Ghana’s development paradox. You say you want the country fixed. Yet, you are against raising revenue to get it fixed! Motives matter!,” he said in a tweet on Monday November 22, 2021.





