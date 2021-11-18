2022 budget: Don’t tell us UTAG demands weren’t factored - Prof Gyampo warns govt

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Finance Minister presented the 2022 budget statement on November 17, 2021



UTAG went on strike in August to demand better conditions of service



Professor Gyampo warned that universities will vacate and reopen no more if UTAG’s demands are not factored in the budget



Secretary to the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UG UTAG), Professor Ransford Gyampo, has issued a stern warning to the government not to say it did not factor UTAG’s demands in the 2022 budget statement.



Giving his preliminary thoughts post the presentation of the 2022 budget, the senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana expressed hope that the government included UTAG’s demand in the compensation component of the yet to be approved budget.



He warned that universities across the country will vacate and reopen no more should their demands not be met.



“People are worried that the budget didn’t mention UTAG demands specifically. But this isn’t the norm. No budget singles out specific demands of labour unions. To get an idea of what can be done for labor, one must look at the component of the budget on compensations.



"I have looked at it. It’s a bit more than that of 2021. But as to whether it would cater for UTAG demands, time and the speaking of the only language better understood by governments would tell. University Teachers made demands before the 2022 budget was prepared. Hence we are certain that no one would tell us our demands weren’t factored into the budget. Government is already aware of our stance. We will vacate and reopen no more, should they fail to meet our demands,” he said in a post on his Facebook wall.



Ahead of the presentation of the budget, Professor Gyampo in an open letter to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, urged him to make adequate budgetary allocations to address UTAG demands.



“As you prepare to read the budget for 2022, I respectfully urge you[Ken Ofori-Atta] not to do any such presentation without factoring the poor Conditions of Service of University Teachers. One of the abused refrain used in countering our demands this year has been the mantra that “we did not factor UTAG demands in the 2021 budget. Now, sir, you have the opportunity to consider and adequately provide for our needs,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.



Already, UTAG in a statement dated November 11, 2021, has warned that it will embark on a nationwide industrial action in January 2022 if the government fails to implement a recommendation from the Labour Market Survey by December 2021.



UTAG embarked on industrial action on August 2, 2021, to press home their demand for better conditions of service including pegging entry-level lecturers salaries at $2,084 as agreed upon in 2012.



Two weeks into the strike, the Union reached an agreement with the government together with other stakeholders to suspend the strike action and resume negotiation for a mandatory 30 days.



However, UTAG accused the government of showing bad faith in the negotiation process.