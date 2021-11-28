2022 budget: Details of how 4 ‘sick’ MPs were flown in to vote

Politics of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Minority insists the rejection of 2022 budget stands



Majority describes rejection of 2022 budget as unconstitutional



Parliament expected to reconvene on November 30



The minority in parliament has disclosed the names of their fellow Members of Parliament (MPs) on the majority side who were allegedly receiving medical attention outside the shores of the country but flown in to vote when the house convened to take a decision on the 2022 budget.



According to Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza, the MPs were flown in to add up the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs numbers in order to get the 2022 budget statement approved.



Despite this, he alleged that the absence of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, caused the majority to stage a walkout as they realized they did not have the numbers.



“We went to parliament, NPP threw the book away, tried everything else… We know for sure that they flew at least four of our colleagues. The roads minister [Kwasi Amoako-Attah, MP for Atiwa West], my good friend Honourable Kennedy Agyapong [MP for Assin Central], Honourable Anhwere [MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South] and Henry Quartey [MP for Ayawaso Central] were flown from America… Anhwere was coming from Germany”, he told Joy News.



"The three of them were forced to leave… In fact, the three of them were receiving medical treatment or allegedly we were told they were having medical treatment but they were flown down to participate in the vote. Well, they came but one person, Honorable Adwoa Sarfo, could not be found which means that our colleagues could not account for the 138 they wanted to beat us. Out of that, fearing the obvious defeat they decided to walk out and guess what... NDC has walked out many times and business went on perfectly. In fact, even not to vote is a means of exercising your right. So if they decided not to vote, that doesn’t mean parliament will not go on”, he further stated.



Parliament on Friday, November 26, 2021 rejected the 2022 budget statement after the majority staged a walkout over what they say was an unfair application of parliamentary rules by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



They in the aftermath of the rejection organized a press conference stating that what had transpired in the House was unconstitutional thus of no effect on parliament.







