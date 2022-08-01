2022 WASSCE begins Monday, August 1

General News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: GNA

This year's West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will start from Monday, August 1, 2022, to Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Information from the West African Examinations Council's (WAEC) website showed that the candidates would begin with project work subjects like basketry, ceramics and graphic design on Monday, August 1.



On Monday, August 29, 2022, the candidates would write the English language (oral) paper.



English language (essay and objectives) would be written on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



A total of 422,883 candidates from 977 schools registered for the WASSCE after the extended closing date of April 8, 2022.



The figure included 72 candidates with visual impairment, made up of 39 males and 33 females, as well as 14 candidates with hearing impairment.



Also, 60 subjects, comprising four core and 56 electives, would be administered to prospective candidates.



Madam Wendy Enyonam Addy-Lamptey, Head of the Ghana National Office of WAEC, on July 20, said only Ghanaian candidates were left to write the 2022 WASSCE.



She explained that the other four-member countries of the WAEC— Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia — have returned to the May/June calendar and had administered the WASSCE for their school candidates from May 9 to June 24, this year.



The four countries have had their academic calendars streamlined to enable them to write the examination in May/June, as Ghana sticks to the ‘new normal calendar’ occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.