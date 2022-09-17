2022 WASSCE: 23 impersonators arrested- WAEC

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has revealed that about 23 suspected impersonators have been arrested by its monitoring team in the ongoing 2022 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Updating the media on the success of the ongoing 2022 WASSEC at the headquarters of WACE in Accra, Head Public Affairs at WAEC, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe indicated that, “As mentioned in our earlier update, impersonation cases are on the increase in this year’s WASSCE (SC).This is a worrying phenomenon because this is a school examination and school authorities should be able to identify their candidates.”



“As of today, 23 suspected impersonation cases from the following schools have been reported to the police” she added.



Three persons were picked up at Vicar Trust SHS, Kasoa, St. John SHS, Asante Bekwai(2), Winners SHS Nkawkaw (1), Sunyani Business College(1), Mococo SHS, Nkawkaw (1) and Prince Boateng SHS, Nsawam (15).



Touching on smuggling of mobile phones into the examination hall by candidates and some invigilators, Mr. Teye-Cudjoe said,” team of Inspectors and Monitoring teams continue to report cases of candidates bringing mobile phones into the examination halls to take snap shots of questions and receive solutions from Telegram channels and social media groups”



She added that, in some instances, invigilators have been caught in the act perpetrating the same malpractice as in the following cases: “Ideal College, Kasoa, an invigilator was caught with a mobile phone assisting a candidate during Government 2 & 1. At Asawins SHS, another Invigilator took snap shots of Social Studies Paper 2 and forwarded same to his contractor at Sefwi Bekwai via WhatsApp examination and forwarded them to some Telegram Channels”



However, she added that, some of the snapshots were tracked to the following schools:



Graphic Design Paper 2 – tracked to Sandema SHS, where a candidate has been arrested and processed for court.



Management-In-Living – tracked to Catabb SHS,



Investigations are ongoing to arrest the perpetrator.



Mathematics (Core) 2- tracked to Toase SHS.



Madam Teye-Cudjoe concluded that, the examination has been generally successful with most of the papers commencing as scheduled.



Head, Legal Affairs at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew indicated that, they (arrested impersonators) will face the full rigor of the law.