2022 SoNA: We’ve spent GHC17.7billion on COVID-19 since 2020 – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

President Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the country has spent a whopping GHC17.7 billion fighting the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.



Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the president said, "In all, data from the Ministry of Finance tells us that an amount of GHC17.7 billion (or 4.6% of GDP) has been spent in containing the pandemic since 2020."



He noted that the economic devastation of COVID-19 has been further aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine since the beginning of this year, which has worsened the economic outlook of the entire world.



President Akufo-Addo added: "We, in Ghana, have not escaped this development, and the consequences are being felt in rising living costs at our markets and at fuel stations".



"The terrible events in Ukraine have a direct impact on our lives here in Ghana. Mr Speaker, 30% of our wheat flour and fertilizer imports come from Russia. 60% of iron rods and other metal sheets are imported from Ukraine, and almost 20% of Ghana's manganese is shipped to Ukraine."



"The bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away, but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana. Even so, we have managed to ensure that fuel supplies have not been disrupted, unlike in several other parts of the world."