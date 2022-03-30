2022 SoNA: We have kept to our promise to keep the lights on – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that the government has made significant progress in ensuring that every Ghanaian community has access to electricity.



According to the president, his government has increased access to electricity by nearly 2 per cent in the last two years, with 276 additional communities across the country now having access to electricity.



Akufo-Addo, who made these remarks at the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA), added that the government had kept its promise of ensuring that there are no light-outs despite the global challenges in the energy sector.



“Under the National Electrification Scheme, a total of two hundred and seventy-nine (279) communities have been connected to the national grid. This has increased the national electricity access rate from 85.17 per cent in 2020 to 87.03 per cent as of January 2022.



“Four hundred and eighty-seven (487) more communities are at various stages of connection and completion. We are on course to achieve our ambition of universal access to electricity by the end of my term as the president of this country,” he said.

“Mr Speaker, we have kept to our promise and kept the lights on in spite of worldwide upheavals in the energy sector and in spite of the huge legacy debts we inherited. We have almost completed the process of restructuring these debts to reduce their crippling effect on our public expenditure,” he added.





The president added that the government had made significant strides in Ghana’s energy sector aside from increasing access to electricity.



“… with the introduction of more Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) in areas such as Kasoa and Pokuase, power transmission has improved tremendously in the South-Western and North-Western parts of Greater Accra. Power lines are getting upgraded to reduce commercial and technical losses and increase transmission capacity,” he said