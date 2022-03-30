2022 SoNA: President Akufo-Addo's joke about eliminating football age syndrome

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 SoNA



Birth and Death Registry to be digitised



Parliament packed as Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 SoNA



The era of "football age" will soon be a thing of the past as the government intends to extend its digitisation drive to the Births and Deaths Registry.



This, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will be made possible as the Ghana Card has been fully integrated into everyday lives.



He added that with this system, people could no longer alter their ages since the synchronised system would make it impossible to do so.



"Indeed, Mr. Speaker, we are expecting greater things from the greater use of technology and the digitalisation of our economy as a whole. I am happy to report that the National Identification Card, the Ghana Card, has finally been integrated into our everyday lives as a cradle-to-grave necessity.



"Never again will it be that someone, born in this country, will live a full life, die and be buried without any record of his or her existence. The operations of the Births and Deaths Registry are finally being digitised to make sure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they should have," he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo added that this would eliminate all forms of age alterations in the country.



"Every child born in this country will be registered, and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout your life. There will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT age, and no official age. When we register for National Health Insurance, the details of our identification will be the same as the details on a driving license, a passport and yes, on our tax identification," he added.



President Akufo-Addo made this known while addressing parliament during his 2022 State of the Nation Address, in line with Ghana's constitutional provisions.



