2022 SoNA: It is evident initial schedule of Agenda 111 was overly ambitious - Akufo-Addo admits

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo addresses parliament



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that the initial plan by his government to construct a total of 111 hospitals across districts in the country was an overly ambitious one.



Speaking in parliament on March 30, 2022, during his State of the Nation Address for the year, the president explained that they have been faced with unforeseen challenges that slowed the process of getting the projects underway.



“I have to report, like all major construction projects, it is evident that the initial schedule we gave for the completion of Agenda 111 was overly ambitious.



“Identifying suitable sites around the country for it for example, has turned out to be even more problematic than had been anticipated,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo however said that the hurdles on most of those sites have been resolved and work has so far begun on 87 of those hospital projects across the country.



The president also expressed hope that the project will be completed in time for him to commission all of them before he steps down as Head of State in January 2025.



“I am now able to say that a great deal of the proprietary work has now been completed and work has started at 87 of the 111 sites.



“I’ve been assured that preliminary work on the remaining 24 sites is ongoing. We have every intention of seeing this project through to its successful end, which will enable me to commission all 111 hospitals before I Leave office on 7th January, 2025,” he said.



