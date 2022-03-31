2022 SoNA: Ghana to begin production of vaccines in January 2024

Health News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Vaccine Manufacturing Committee set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has developed a strategy for Ghana to begin the first phase of domestic and commercial production of vaccines in January 2024.



Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) before Parliament in Accra on Wednesday, the President said the implementation of the strategy would result in the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute in Ghana.



“The Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy, a bill will shortly be brought to you, in this house, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute,” he said.



He said the Government’s collaboration with the private sector to establish 14 medical waste treatment facilities, and 16 integrated recycling and composting plants across the country, to aid the safe disposal of medical and municipal solid waste would be completed by the end of 2022.



The president mentioned that the digitisation of hospital records has started, through the Lightwave Health Information Management System with the Teaching Hospitals.



He said the government plans to work in a phased approach to cover every health facility in Ghana.



Commenting on COVID-19, the President advised all to keep adhering to some of the COVID-19 safety protocols despite the lifting of most restrictions last Sunday.



“As the health experts have advised, I hope we shall continue with some of the measures, like the washing of hands and the enhanced hygiene protocols, that have served us so well even though they are no longer mandatory,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo said he was looking forward to renewed energy and enthusiasm, as all workplaces re-open at full capacity, with the lifting of the COVID restrictions.



“I am sure we are all very relieved that the wearing of masks is no longer mandatory, and we can hug our loved ones,” he said.