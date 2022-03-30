2022 SoNA: Akufo-Addo touts government’s measures at fighting corruption

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo says measures are helping fight corruption



Govt has increased budgetary allocation for fight against corruption – Akufo-Addo



Ghana was ranked 73rd least corrupt country out of 180 countries



Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has touted the measures that the government has put in place to help fight the menace of corruption in Ghana.



According to the president, the measures have helped increase the ability of the state to help fight the menace of corruption and crime in the country.



“Mr. Speaker, whilst on the subject of law enforcement, the passage of the Right to Information Act, the Witness Protection Act, the amendment of the Criminal Offences Act, and other laws have enhanced significantly, the capacity of the State in the fight against corruption.



“It is also an undeniable fact that budgetary allocations for institutions actively engaged in public sector accountability, i.e., the Office of the Auditor-General, the Judiciary, Parliament and the Ghana Police Service, have witnessed significant increases since I assumed office in 2017,” he said.



Presenting the 2022 State of the Nation Adress on Wednesday March 30, Akufo-Addo added that the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor has further increased the ability of the country to fight corruption, saying, “… we now have a new Special Prosecutor who appears to have all the wherewithal necessary to exercise vigorously the prerogatives of his office.”



Meanwhile, Transparency International has indicated that Ghana’s performance in the 2021 global Corruption Perception Index (CPI) is the same as that of 2020 with a score of 43 out of 100.



In terms of position, Ghana was the 73rd least corrupt country in the world out of 180 countries.