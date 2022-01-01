2022 Prophecy: I saw death of Umuofia First Lady – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has disclosed that the death of a First Lady in 2022 has been revealed to him.



Adopting an evasive style for prophecies for this year during his 2021 end of year watch night service, Prophet Nigel Gaisie aligned his prophecies to various countries geographical locations including a certain Umuofia and Uganda.



Strikingly, however, there were similarities between details about the nation of Umuofia and Ghana as disclosed in his prophecies.



In one of such of prophecies he said “again I saw in my vision, a nation called Umuofia where their capital is called Kampala. I saw that one of their First Ladies died. The Lord said we should pray for all of them.”



From names of individuals, regions, towns, institutions, political parties and elections, Prophet Nigel Gaisie delivered dozens of prophecies about the nation of Umuofia with details that directly point to Ghana. He also prophesied about other foreign countries.



“I saw a heavy cloud like the cloud of darkness covering the Head of State of Umuofia. Let’s take this prophecy very seriously, I saw a cloud of darkness covering the Head of State of Umuofia. I saw that his deputy is using ways to trigger his quick passing. I saw in the realm of the spirit that the shoe of the big man is being worn by the deputy. I saw in the nation of Umuofia that something that has happened there is about to reoccur again,” he stated in one of his prophecies.