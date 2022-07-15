2022 NPP National Executive Elections: Over 6000 delegates expected to vote

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 6000 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are expected to fill the stands at the Accra Sports Stadium as the party elects new national executives.



This election, described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to 'Breaking the 8' in the political history of the country, will see all 10 executive positions up for election.



In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.



The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and National Nasara Coordinator.



Along the way, however, a number of aspirants opted out of the race for various reasons.



Expected to begin on Friday, July 15, 2022, through Sunday, July 17, 2022, there is the hope that the atmosphere at the stadium would be fully charged.



That is the assertion of the National Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and the outgoing-National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, who spoke with GhanaWeb.



Watch the video below to see how preparations have been made for the weekend’s elections:



