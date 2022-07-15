2022 Mid-year budget review rescheduled to July 25

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Finance Minster to speak on Ghana’s economy



Parliament to host Ken Ofori-Atta



Parliament to adjourn sine die on July 28



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will on July 25, present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government and Supplementary Estimate for the 2022 Financial Year to Parliament.



This is pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonus, who announced in parliament on Friday said members of parliament would be allowed to make brief statements on the presentation scheduled for July 26, 2022.



The leadership, he added, will be granted the opportunity to make their concluding submissions on the budget statement on July 27, 2022.



Meanwhile, the house is expected to adjourn sine die on July 28, 2022, barring any unforeseen developments.



The early adjournment is to enable the Speaker, members and leadership of the House to participate in a statutory international meeting slated between the last week of July to August.



