2022 Kwahu Easter was exceptional - Kwahu Gyaasehene

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Atibiehene, who doubles as Kwahu Gyaasehene, Barimah Kwame Asante Beteani has confirmed that this year’s Easter celebrations at Kwahu was exceptional.



After two years of break in the usual Easter celebrations, many patrons went to Kwahu to enjoy the season.



This year’s Kwahu Easter Celebrations were the first since the covid-19 pandemic, coupled with its restrictions came to Ghana.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Barimah Kwame Asante Beteani who noted that the Easter celebrations had been successful observed that usually, there were a lot of accidents but this time, few accidents were recorded.



He also underscored that the police and military patrols this time was massive as it has never happened before since the Easter celebrations started in Kwahu.



“I have never seen such a huge number of security deployed here, even at State functions in Accra. Even at night, the police and soldiers were patrolling the whole place. I cannot even count the motorbikes the police used, because at every 50 metres, you could meet police personnel on the way, they could even control the traffic such that everyone was pleased,” he said.



Barimah Kwame Asante Beteani also observed that all the programmes that were put together at the place were beautiful and successfully executed.



He said the launching of Kwahu State Book by the President crowned all the celebrations at Kwahu.



“Everything went well for us. I received some of the visitors in my house personally including some media personalities. We did what we could for the media and this year’s Easter was successful,” he said.



He also said before covid-19, patrons misbehaved at Kwahu but this time, they comported themselves as expected from the Chiefs.



“We executed the things we wanted to do respectfully and it will honour us. We got what we wanted, everything was peaceful, the accidents were not many and we give thanks to God for that,” he added.