2022 Kwahu Easter: Coronavirus data will decide – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said, the Kwahu Easter festival could be observed if data available indicates there would be no danger to the lives of the general public following the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking on Nkawkaw based Agoo FM evening news analysis program Na Wo Kaa No Sen, Wednesday 19th January, Immunization Technical Officer at WHO, Ghana, Fred Osei Sarpong said, “We hope our traditional leaders in Kwahu will consult with health authorities and use data on COVID-19 disease to decide on this year’s Easter Festivities’’.





According to him, Chiefs in Kwahu made the best decision when all Easter Activities were suspended since the nation recorded cases of covid-19.



Some youth in Kwahu have begun raising concerns over whether or not this year’s Easter Celebration would be celebrated.



They took to social media to create awareness that authorities should allow the popular event to be held since no events/activities were disallowed during the Christmas holidays.



According to Fred Osei Sarpong, WHO Rep, the Covid Data will decide if this year’s Kwahu Easter will be celebrated or not.



He further advised Ghanaians to take the Covid injection and the protocols seriously to help reduce the number of infected persons.



Fred Osei Sarpong added that if per the Covid data, the public is allowed by the authorities to engage in social gatherings then there could be a chance of celebrating the Kwahu Easter.



“If we follow the protocols and the number of people taking the Covid jab keeps increasing, we may be able to control the spread of the Covid and other variants.



I suggest that the government could work more on the mandates of citizens having to show their Covid-card before they could enter public places such as ministries, departments, and agencies because that would push up the number of people taking the COVID-19 vaccines.’’ He told host Obrempong Nana Kweku Ampomah.



Speaking to Agoo news, some residents in Kwahu appealed to the appropriate authorities to ensure this year’s Easter Festival is allowed adding that, “we are ready to observe the COVID-19 protocols”.



According to them, this will boost business in the area saying the festival has not been held since the COVID-19 outbreak and it has affected their businesses.



Others added that the authorities can only decide and their decisions should be respected no matter what.



The Kwahu Easter celebration is a festival celebrated by the Akan and it is one of the biggest festivals that happen in Ghana, attracting foreigners all around the globe trooping in for the celebration. In Kwahu, paragliding is one of the biggest attractions during the Easter celebration and it's fun for those at the site of the paragliding and those at home enjoying the view from the mountains.



To the Akan, it is a festival of homecoming for all those who have traveled to search for greener pesters and had since not returned to their motherlands to come back and meet families and friends.

This festival has since been put on hold since the outbreak of covid-19 in our country.