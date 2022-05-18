2022 Green Ghana Day: 20 million trees to be planted nationwide - Forestry Commission

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey says, the commission will plant some twenty million different species of tree across the country on June 10, which has been set aside for this year's Green Ghana initiative.



He stated this during a meeting held with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa as part of a one day official tour of the region on Monday, 16 May 2022.



John Allotey and his delegation from the Commission toured some seed nursing houses in the region and paid courtesy call to the President of Avatime Traditional Council, Osie Adzatekpor VII and some MMDCEs.



The CEO noted that, out of the 20 million trees, Volta region is assigned to plant 500,000 pieces. In last year's exercise, the region planted 200,000 trees across18 districts with much been planted by security agencies, churches and schools.



Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa assured the Commision of the region's preparediness for the exercise come June 10th, he added that, Political parties, Members of Parliament and Corporate Social Organisations will be involved to execute the planting.



Osie Adzatekpor VII warmly welcomed the Commision and promised to mobilize his people to participate in the exercise. He charged the Commision to well tackle issues of illegal lumbering and "excessive use of agro chemicals" that has the tendency to destroy forest reserves.



Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, Maxwel Lukudor applauded the Commision for leading the course of ecosystem.



He said his area is ready to plant more trees most especially at the beaches and along principal streets in the municipality.



The CEO, John Allotey charged the general public to show enthusiasm and suggested that, "every occasion, it could be birthday, marriage anything we do, let us mark it with a tree planting"



The 20 million species of the trees according to the Commission is free of charge hence no one should pay to any individual or organization on June 10th.