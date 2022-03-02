2022 Green Campaign launched

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for concerted efforts guarantee the survival of the country and Planets by protecting and preserving the ECO SYSTEM.



Speaking at the launch of the 2022 edition of the Green Ghana campaign, the President called on the citizenry to be passionate and committed in the fight against climate change.



Green Ghana Initiative seeks to create enhanced national awareness towards restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits, to mitigate climate change, protect watersheds, among others.



This year the green Ghana campaign has set an ambitious target of planting at least twenty million tree seedlings on the Green Ghana Day which is slated for Friday, June 10, 2022.



Tree seedlings to be planted will include native timber tree species, shade trees, multipurpose leguminous trees, ornamentals and fruit trees.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor said last year’s campaign was a success and was optimistic about this year’s campaign.



President Akufo-Addo said it is the duty of every Citizen to preserve and protect the environment citing Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution and called on all to participate.



The launch was attended by traditional rulers, the clergy, members of the diplomatic corps among other dignitaries.