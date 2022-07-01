2022 Emancipation Day Celebration launched

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the PANAFEST Foundation has launched this years Emancipation Day celebration in Accra.



The weeklong celebration, which is scheduled to commence from July 27 to August 1, in Accra and Cape Coast, would be on the theme “Emancipation, Our Heritage, Our Strength”.



Mr Mark OkrakuMantey, Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture said Ghana became the first African country to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of African enslavement through the celebration of the Emancipation Day in 1998.



He said the day reunites the African Family and brings cherished memories of illustrious freedom fighters and emancipators, whose bravery and exemplary leadership continued to inspire courage and confidence to fight for the total emancipation of Africans.



The day, he said also reminds Africans of their common heritage and destiny and serves as a period to reflect on the horrors of the Transatlantic slave trade, as well as a springboard for action on slavery legacies, including the oppression of people of African descent across the globe.



“As we plan for our next Emancipation celebration, let us take the opportunity to remind ourselves that we are not fully emancipated if Africans are not economically independent and rekindle our commitment to Africa's total emancipation and progress.



“It is important to forge special links with our siblings from the Diaspora and to constantly remind ourselves that we are one people whether as Africans in the Motherland or Africans living elsewhere with a common destiny to succeed.



“We are one big family united by culture and identity. There is no denying the fact that, Language divides us, places of settlements may separate us and even knowledge acquisition may change our narratives but lets us remember we are first Africans before we became anything else in this world. This should be our commitment to greater integration and creating prosperity for us all,” he said.



Madam Esi Sutherland-Addy, Chairperson, PANAFEST Foundation said emancipation was not a one-day event and would not be fully achieved unless Africans addressed the problems caused by their race and ethnicity as Africans and Black people.



She noted that the kind of emancipation Ghanaians needed presently “was not from the chains on their bodies but in their minds where they would move from being dependent on others and depend solely on themselves for their development.”



Madam Sutherland-Addy observed that Ghana was rich in natural mineral resources which were not utilized properly and urged Ghanaians to as part of emancipating themselves, protect and maintain those natural resources to benefit future generations.



Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Operations, GTA, said for the theme of this year’s Emancipation Day to be achieved, there was the need for sincere peace between all Africans.



He said retaliation, suspicion, blame, and mutual mistrust between the African Diaspora and those on the continent would serve to continue the exploitation of Black people, despite the terrible realities of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and its effects.



Mr Sampson emphasized the need to globalize Emancipation Day, and for Africans, home and abroad, to be motivated to understand the essence of the celebration.



He said the demonstration of a brotherly spirit, tenacity, purpose, and understanding of emancipation “paved the way for Ghanaians to come this far,” and encouraged Ghanaians “to let the sweat, blood, and tears continue to shape our lives as we prepare to face the challenges that lie ahead.”



Some activities lined up for the celebration include a wreath-laying ceremony at the George Padmore Library and W.E.B. Du Bois Centre, durbar of Chiefs and People and musical show at Assin Praso Heritage Village, Emancipation health walk at Elmina, masqueraders show at the Victoria Park, Cape Coast, Candlelight night, at Pikworo Slave Camp, Reverential night at the Cape Coast Castle, Emancipation Day at Reverential Gardens, Assin Manso and wreath laying at Pikworo Slave Camp.