2022 Budget will be a burden-sharing one but not overburdening with taxes - Finance Ministry

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Financial consultant and technical assistant to the Finance Minister, lawyer Isaac Agyiri Danso, has stated that the 2022 budget statement is aimed at sharing the cost of the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy.



He said the outbreak brought certain hardships which the government had to take some actions in reducing the impact.



For this reason, the budget will highlight ways in which the government could evaluate the cost and embark on burden-sharing measures.



He explained that youth unemployment is one major highlight the budget would address and as part of efforts, the government will introduce some initiatives towards job creation.



He asked Ghanaians not to panic because the budget would not bring hardship as some persons have suggested.



On the issue of the introduction of new taxes, he said the government will not overburden the citizens with high taxes but would take steps to minimize the burden Ghanaians were already going through.



lawyer Isaac Agyiri Danso noted that prices of goods and services would not escalate as some have suggested but maintained that the budget will provide means through which Ghanaians will share the cost of managing the COVID-19 outbreak.



He christened the budget as an ‘Obaatanpa Budget’ stressing that the government has no interest in burdening Ghanaians.



On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will present the budget for the 2022 fiscal year to Parliament.



The budget among other things is expected to address some specific taxes and levies which have generated public attention and allocate funds for the various ministries and MMDA’s for the year 2022.