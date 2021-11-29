2022 Budget rejection – Who said what

General News of Monday, 29 November 2021

When, on Friday, November 26, 2021, this current 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic made history by rejecting the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy as presented to the House by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, there were quite a number of people who had a thing or two to say about it.



Being the first time in this republic that any budget has been rejected, that was not quite the only major thing to have happened on the day.



Earlier in the day however, it had been rumoured that the Minority had vowed to reject the budget if two of their colleagues on the other side of the House, Kennedy Agyapong, and Sarah Adwoa Safo, Members of Parliament for Assin Central and Dome-kwabenya constituencies respectively, not show up for the vote.



As it would turn out later, only the Assin Central MP showed up for the vote but that vote never quite happened because the very side of the House whose motion was to be voted on – the Majority, walked out of the House.



They insisted that with the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, still in the House, they would not vote. It must be stated that the NDC executive also sits on the Parliamentary Service Board as a member.



But then, the conversations moved further outside the very precincts of the Parliament House.



So, which prominent names have made comments on any or some of the events of the Agyenkwa Budget rejections? Here are some of them:



Kwame A Plus



According to A Plus, the NPP has proven to have expertise at abandoning a number of things including projects and a party office for that matter.



He posted his views on the incident in a Facebook post, hours after the budget was rejected. He also chastised the Majority’s reported reason for walking out - the presence of the General Secretary of the opposition NDC in the public gallery of the House.



“How can one person sitting in the public gallery of parliament where the media and other citizens are seated, cause the majority to abandon such an important sitting.



“I'm not surprised koraa. If they can abandon projects including their own party office, why won't they abandon this? I told you that way these guys like abandoning things, let's change their name to Abandenden People's Party,” his post read



Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe



A presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, decided to blame the processes and the people involved in those processes to electing MPs for the various constituencies around the country.



“Instead of blaming the speaker of parliament and the minority NDC, please blame your constituency chairmen, regional chairmen and some regional ministers who decided to campaign against their own parliamentary candidates because the preferred aspirants lost the parliamentary primaries,” he stated in a Facebook post.



“Blame those regional and national executive who overtly and covertly disqualified some parliament aspirants because they want their preferred aspirants to go opposed.



“Not only are we quick, but we take so much delight in bringing each other down. The brother against brother and pull him down in this government and party is simply unbelievable. The end results is the sorry state of the number of parliamentarians we have in Parliament of Ghana today,” he further added.







Gabby Otchere-Darko



In his reaction to the rejection of the budget, leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko, said that it was the work of the opposition to oppose.





The duty of Opposition is to oppose. — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 27, 2021

Rejecting a national budget means for that budget year there will be no money to spend on anything by Government, including wages; no cash for roads, schools and hospitals. It means no show! https://t.co/lmbrYKAo3O — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 26, 2021